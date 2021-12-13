St. Joseph Academy

Outlook: The Wildcats have just nine wrestlers, including seniors Bryan Butkus (285) and Tony Cruz (152/160). Sophomores Nick Melchiore (152/160), a second-year varsity wrestler who is the coaches son, and Doug Farinaccio (132/140) will also be key players to watch. Last season, the Wildcats had about six wrestlers, so the program is growing with some newcomers, and that is expected to continue next winter, Joe Melchiore said.