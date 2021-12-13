 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy
St. Joseph Academy

Coach: Joe Melchiore

Last season’s record: 3-16

Outlook: The Wildcats have just nine wrestlers, including seniors Bryan Butkus (285) and Tony Cruz (152/160). Sophomores Nick Melchiore (152/160), a second-year varsity wrestler who is the coaches son, and Doug Farinaccio (132/140) will also be key players to watch. Last season, the Wildcats had about six wrestlers, so the program is growing with some newcomers, and that is expected to continue next winter, Joe Melchiore said.

"I just love to teach wrestling," Melichore said. "If I can give these kids something for life, like I've helped kids shave off pounds and get better and live a better life, and can affect them in a positive way, then that'll help them (succeed)."

