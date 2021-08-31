 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy
Coach: Mike Sutts (second season) 

2020 record: 0-6

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: Ty Powell and Tony Cruz, both team captains, are expected to be key players and lead on and off the field for the Wildcats. The program is still rebuilding, but there has been some great progress this offseason. When Sutts took over last season, only three kids originally came out to play. But teaming up with the Ocean City Nor'easters for a camp this summer boosted the numbers. Now, the team expects to start competing in 2021.

"My goal for this program is to help prepare these young men for the next level of life, not just the next level of sports," Sutts said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

