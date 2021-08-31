St. Joseph Academy

What to watch: Ty Powell and Tony Cruz, both team captains, are expected to be key players and lead on and off the field for the Wildcats. The program is still rebuilding, but there has been some great progress this offseason. When Sutts took over last season, only three kids originally came out to play. But teaming up with the Ocean City Nor'easters for a camp this summer boosted the numbers. Now, the team expects to start competing in 2021.