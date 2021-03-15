 Skip to main content
ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY
Coach: Joe Melchiore

Last season’s record: 1-16

Outlook: The Wildcats return region qualifier Bryan Butkus, who placed second at District 32 as a sophomore last winter. The 285-pounder will be in the mix in the region and possibly the state tournament. St. Joseph will also feature junior Kevin Mayfield and senior Gahad Hughes, who advanced to the district quarterfinals in 2020.

