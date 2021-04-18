 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy
St. Joseph Academy

Coach: Les Olson

2019 record: 30-3

2021 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Wildcats reached the 2019 state Non-Public B final. St. Joe will feature two of South Jersey’s top players in senior pitcher Makayla Veneziale and senior shortstop Brianna Bailey. Veneziale won 22 games with 194 strikeouts in 2019. Bailey is a Wildwood Catholic transfer and will bat lead-off. Junior second baseman Katie Dainton had 35 hits as a freshman.

