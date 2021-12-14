 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy
Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 13-2

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Ja’son Prevard, 6-3, Sr., F; Darryl McGraw, 6-9, Sr., C; Arnaldo Rodriguez, 6-2, Jr., G; Majid Rahim-Abdur, 6-0, Sr., G; Erik Rose, 5-10, Sr., G; Ian Harvey Williams, 6-0, Sr., G; Jared Demara, 6-5, Jr., F; Quiani Bowens, 5-8, Jr., G; Devon Theophile, 6-5, Jr., F; Dorrell Newton, 6-5, So., F; Myles Solomon, 6-4, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Wildcats will blend some talented returnees with several talented transfers. The key to their season could be how quickly they develop team chemistry. Harvey-Williams averaged 13.2 points and seven assists at Highland Regional, and Theophile averaged 14.7 points at Winslow Township last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
