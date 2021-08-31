St. Joseph Academy

What to watch: The Wildcats return three starters from last season, senior setter Katie Sherwood, sophomore setter Lily Sherwood, Katie's sister, and sophomore middle hitter Juliana King. The trio is expected to be very vital this season. Senior Katie Dainton and junior Lizzie Mayo, who just joined St. Joseph, are newcomers to the tem. Both haven't played volleyball before, but are athletic and should be ready to go come the first match. Amos preaches the phrase "hustle, hit and never quit," something she learned from her coaches.