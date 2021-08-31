 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy
St. Joseph Academy

Coach: Alyssa Amos (second season)

2020 record: 0-11

Group: S.J. Non- Public B

What to watch: The Wildcats return three starters from last season, senior setter Katie Sherwood, sophomore setter Lily Sherwood, Katie's sister, and sophomore middle hitter Juliana King. The trio is expected to be very vital this season. Senior Katie Dainton and junior Lizzie Mayo, who just joined St. Joseph, are newcomers to the tem. Both haven't played volleyball before, but are athletic and should be ready to go come the first match. Amos preaches the phrase "hustle, hit and never quit," something she learned from her coaches.

"However the scoreboard looks ,you don't stop playing your game till the last whistle," Amos said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

