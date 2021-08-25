 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Academy vs. Northeast Philadelphia
11 a.m. Friday

This will be an emotional contest. Northeast is dealing with a tragedy. Senior wide receiver Khyrie Isaac was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car outside of a Philadelphia supermarket on Aug. 16.

As for the game details, this will be the first contest played in the state this season. St. Joe is ranked No. 3 in Elite 11. Senior running back and defensive back Cohl Mercado, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior who ran for 619 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Senior defensive back Jahqir Haley intercepted 10 passes last season. Northeast defensive end Ken Talley is a Penn State recruit.

