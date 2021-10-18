St. Joseph Academy receives $2 million gift

St. Joseph Academy has received a $2 million gift from the Jeff and Angela Umosella, the school announced on Sunday.

“This is an amazing day for us. The tremendous generosity and support from the Umosella family will allow us to continue to grow and pursue new opportunities for students and faculty,” said SJA President Stephen Cappuccio in a statement.

Jeff Umosella, a 1988 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, serves as the Chief Development Officer at US LBM and is the president of New Jersey‐based Universal Supply, a division of US LBM. Umosella is also the Chairman of SJA’s Board of Trustees.

“More than anything else, this gift represents my belief in St. Joseph Academy’s future. This school is a special place that continues to produce successful students and athletes who excel in college and then go on to be productive and responsible adults," Jeff Umosella said in a statement. "There’s a lot of excitement and growth happening, and I’m proud to be able to provide its current and future students with the best academic opportunities.”

Last week the school announced that it partnered with the Town of Hammonton to develop a new turf field at the Hammonton Recreational Complex located on Moss Mill Road.

