St. Joseph Academy receives $2 million gift

St. Joseph Academy.
Ahmad Austin
St. Joseph Academy has received a $2 million gift from the Jeff and Angela Umosella, the school announced on Sunday.
“This is an amazing day for us. The tremendous generosity and support from the Umosella family will allow us to continue to grow and pursue new opportunities for students and faculty,” said SJA President Stephen Cappuccio in a statement.
Jeff Umosella, a 1988 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, serves as the Chief Development Officer at US LBM and is the president of New Jersey‐based Universal Supply, a division of US LBM. Umosella is also the Chairman of SJA’s Board of Trustees.
“More than anything else, this gift represents my belief in St. Joseph Academy’s future. This school is a special place that continues to produce successful students and athletes who excel in college and then go on to be productive and responsible adults," Jeff Umosella said in a statement. "There’s a lot of excitement and growth happening, and I’m proud to be able to provide its current and future students with the best academic opportunities.”
Last week the school announced that it partnered with the Town of Hammonton to develop a new turf field at the Hammonton Recreational Complex located on Moss Mill Road.
GALLERY: St. Joseph Academy beats Northeast of Philadelphia 31-18 at Battle at the Beach in Ocean City
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Wildcats fans fill the stands Friday at Ocean City's Carey Stadium.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The third-ranked St. Joseph Academy football team takes the field before its season-opening game against Northeast High School of Philadelphia in a Battle by the Beach game Friday morning at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Jahmeer Cartagena #1 makes a touchdown catch over Northeast's Jayson Williams #4 during the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joseph Academy’s Cohl Mercado makes a catch over Northeast High School’s Nicholas Brown during the first half of their Battle by the Beach game in Ocean City on Friday. Mercado caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Wildcats’ season-opening victory. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The Wildcats' Demarion McCoy, left, battles for a fumble against the Vikings' Tajmir Beckham.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Cohl Mercado #3 makes a catch over Northeast's Saeem Skinner #3 and Kahmir Prescott #20 and runs for a touchdown during the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joseph Academy’s Zach Cruet, left, and Tallen Murray, right, pressure Northeast High School’s Nasir Lewis during their Battle by the Beach game Friday at Ocean City High School. Murray had three tackles for a loss in the game.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
