St. Joseph Academy (8-3) at Winslow Township (9-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday
This is a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow is ranked No.4. Winslow is the Central Jersey Group IV champion and will play South Jersey champion Millville for the Regional Championship 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Rutgers University. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 2,522 yards and 35 TDs. St. Joe quarterback Ja’son Prevard has thrown for 1,480 yards and 17 TDs. Wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena averages 34.9 yards per catch. Senior running back Cohl Mercado has rushed for 704 yards and caught 26 passes for 528 yards.

