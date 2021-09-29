St. Joseph Academy (3-2) at Rancocas Valley (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday
St. Joe is ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Wildcats wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena is averaging 36.9 yards on his nine catches. Tallen Murray leads the St. Joe defense with 44 tackles, 14 for losses. Rancocas lost to Kingsway Regional 22-16 last week.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
