St. Joseph Academy (3-2) at Rancocas Valley (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday

St. Joe is ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Wildcats wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena is averaging 36.9 yards on his nine catches. Tallen Murray leads the St. Joe defense with 44 tackles, 14 for losses. Rancocas lost to Kingsway Regional 22-16 last week.

