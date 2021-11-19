St. Joseph Academy (3) 10, Red Bank Catholic (2) 21 - FINAL

Alex Brown scored two second-half touchdowns to lead the Caseys over the Wildcats in the state Non-Public B semifinals.

St. Joseph led 10-7, when Brown scored on an 8-yard run with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Caseys a 14-10 lead. Brown added a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:08 to play to make it 21-10.

St. Joseph (8-3) scored its lone touchdown when Cohl Mercado found Jahmeer Cartagena on a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Red Banks Catholic (10-1) will face Depaul Catholic in the championship game at a date and place to be determined.

St. Joseph;0 10 0 0—10

Red Bank Catholic;0 7 7 7—21

Second quarter

SJ—Cartagena 58 pass from Mercado (kick food)

RBC—Cooper 4-yard TD run (kick good)

SJ—DelGozzo 26 kick

Third quarter

RBC—Brown 8 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

RBC—Brown 6 run (kick good)

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

