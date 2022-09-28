 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph Academy (2-1) at Cedar Creek (2-3)

2 p.m. Friday

St. Joe has won two straight. Senior linebacker/running back Richard Chandler has run for two TDs, made 27 tackles and returned an interception for a score. Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 820 yards and six TDs. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the defense with 42 tackles.

