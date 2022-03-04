St. Joseph 87, Holy Cross 51

Ja’son Prevard scored 22 and had 10 assists for the winning Wildcats. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 20 for St. Joe.
The second-seeded Wildcats will host third-seeded Ranney in Monday’s semifinals.
Holy Cross 4 24 9 14 – 51
St. Joseph 35 23 14 15 - 87
HC-Smith 13, Ziemba 4, Bullock 12, Fey 11, Wadley 8
SJ-Prevard 22, Bowens 3, Theophile 8, Rodriguez 20, Cartagena 15, DeMara 7, Rahim 3, Harvey 4, Palmer 5
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
