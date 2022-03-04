 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 87, Holy Cross 51

Ja’son Prevard scored 22 and had 10 assists for the winning Wildcats. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 20 for St. Joe.

The second-seeded Wildcats will host third-seeded Ranney in Monday’s semifinals.

Holy Cross 4 24 9 14 – 51

St. Joseph 35 23 14 15 - 87

HC-Smith 13, Ziemba 4, Bullock 12, Fey 11, Wadley 8

SJ-Prevard 22, Bowens 3, Theophile 8, Rodriguez 20, Cartagena 15, DeMara 7, Rahim 3, Harvey 4, Palmer 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
