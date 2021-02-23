 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 80, Vineland 60
Marcus Pierce scored 23 for the winning Wildcats, who improved to 9-1. Dom Tomas added 15 for St. Joe. Yamere Diggs and Ryan Williams each scored 18 for Vineland (5-4).

St. Joseph 9 19 26 26 – 80

Vineland 12 9 14 25 – 60

SJ: Rodriguez 8, Prevard 13, Stafford 14, Sydnor 2, McGraw 8, Thomas 15, Pierce 23

VL: Colon 6, Gil 9, Holmes 9, Diggs18, Williams 18

