St. Joseph 72, Salem 51

Ja’son Prevard scored 26 for the Wildcats, who improved to 16-6. Arnaldo Rodriguez added 16 for St. Joe.
Salem 9 14 16 13 - 51
St. Joseph 17 22 8 25 – 72
SA-Thompson 3, Coates 3, Sayers 5, Farmer 14, Brown 4, Pickett 20, Rodgers 2
SJ-Harvey-Williams 2, Cartagena 5, Rodriguez 16, Theophile 4, Prevard 26, Bowens 11, Demara 8
