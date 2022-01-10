 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 71, Hammonton 65
Ja’son Prevard scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats to the double overtime win over their neighborhood rival. Ian Harvey-Williams scored 14 for St. Joe. Freshman Kenny Smith led Hammonton with 24. St. Joe improved to 7-1. Hammonton fell to 5-3.

St. Joseph 4 24 11 17 5 10 - 71

Hammonton 11 10 18 17 5 4 – 65

SJ – Prevard 26, Bowens 12, Harvey-Williams 14, Rodriguez 12, Demara 3, Solomon 4

HAM-Lowe 7, Andoloro 18, Delaney 2, Hill 14, Smith 24

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
