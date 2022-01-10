St. Joseph 71, Hammonton 65

Ja’son Prevard scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats to the double overtime win over their neighborhood rival. Ian Harvey-Williams scored 14 for St. Joe. Freshman Kenny Smith led Hammonton with 24. St. Joe improved to 7-1. Hammonton fell to 5-3.
St. Joseph 4 24 11 17 5 10 - 71
Hammonton 11 10 18 17 5 4 – 65
SJ – Prevard 26, Bowens 12, Harvey-Williams 14, Rodriguez 12, Demara 3, Solomon 4
HAM-Lowe 7, Andoloro 18, Delaney 2, Hill 14, Smith 24
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
