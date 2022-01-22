St. Joseph 69, Penns Grove 36

Devin Theophile scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the winning Wildcats. Ja’son Prevard scored 14 and had 10 assists. Jared DeMara scored 13.
St. Joe, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-3 and has won two straight.
St. Joseph 13 20 16 20 -69
Penns Grove 10 9 11 6 -36
SJ-Harvey-Williams 7, Rodriguez 6, Theophile 15, Prevard 14, McGraw 2, Bowens 6, Smith 5, DeMara 13, Solomon 1
PG-Bailey 10, Roy 6, Reeder 5, Schmid 5, Spikes 10,
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today