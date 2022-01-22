 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 69, Penns Grove 36
Devin Theophile scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the winning Wildcats. Ja’son Prevard scored 14 and had 10 assists. Jared DeMara scored 13.

St. Joe, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-3 and has won two straight.

St. Joseph 13 20 16 20 -69

Penns Grove 10 9 11 6 -36

SJ-Harvey-Williams 7, Rodriguez 6, Theophile 15, Prevard 14, McGraw 2, Bowens 6, Smith 5, DeMara 13, Solomon 1

PG-Bailey 10, Roy 6, Reeder 5, Schmid 5, Spikes 10,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News