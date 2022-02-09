 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 66, Camden Catholic 56
Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with 22 points. Arnaldo Rodriguez added 17. The Wildcats improved to 14-5. Camden Catholic fell to 12-7.

St. Joseph 10 21 14 21- 66

Camden Catholic 9 10 14 23 – 56

SJ- Cartagena 4, Rodriguez 17, Theophile 8, Prevard 22, Bowens 10, DeMara 5

CC-Vidro 6, Baptiste 6, Nwobu 9, Crump 8, Kennevan 14, Querring 11, Crawford 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
