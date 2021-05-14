St. Joseph 6, Oakcrest 2

Brock Mercado hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for St. Joe. Gage Ambruster struck out seven and scattered six hits in six innings for the win.
St. Joe improved to 10-4.
Oakcrest 100 001 0 – 2 6 0
St. Joseph 010 005 x – 6 9 0
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
