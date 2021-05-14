 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 6, Oakcrest 2
Brock Mercado hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for St. Joe. Gage Ambruster struck out seven and scattered six hits in six innings for the win.

St. Joe improved to 10-4.

Oakcrest 100 001 0 – 2 6 0

St. Joseph 010 005 x – 6 9 0

