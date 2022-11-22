St. Joseph (6-3) at Winslow Township (5-4)

This will be Paul Sacco’s last game as St. Joe coach. Sacco, who is South Jersey’s winningest coach with a 358-74-5 record in his 41 seasons, announced in August he would step down at the end of the season. Sacco says he still wants to coach. The Wildcats have been a surprise this season. St. Joe comes off a 35-14 loss to dePaul Catholic in the state Non-Public B semifinal last Friday.