St. Joseph (6-3) at Winslow Township (5-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday
This will be Paul Sacco’s last game as St. Joe coach. Sacco, who is South Jersey’s winningest coach with a 358-74-5 record in his 41 seasons, announced in August he would step down at the end of the season. Sacco says he still wants to coach. The Wildcats have been a surprise this season. St. Joe comes off a 35-14 loss to dePaul Catholic in the state Non-Public B semifinal last Friday.
Senior quarterback James Mantuano has thrown for eight TDs. Senior linebacker Richard Chandler (72 tackles) and senior defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy (14 tackles for losses) lead the defense. Winslow quarterback James Wilson has thrown for 1,167 yards. Jamil Peterson has rushed for 1,194 yards. Winslow had won three in a row before losing to Middletown South 24-10 in the Central Jersey Group IV semifinal Nov. 4.