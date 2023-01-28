 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph 54, Eastern 52

  • 0

Devin Theophile scored in the final minute to propel the Wildcats to the win in this Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley.

Theophile finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 14 and Will Spross scored 11 and had three assists and two steals for St. Joe (11-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News