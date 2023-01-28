St. Joseph 54, Eastern 52

Devin Theophile scored in the final minute to propel the Wildcats to the win in this Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley.
Theophile finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 14 and Will Spross scored 11 and had three assists and two steals for St. Joe (11-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.
