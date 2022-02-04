St. Joseph 50, Westampton Tech 49

The winning Wildcats bounced back from Thursday’s loss at rival Hammonton.
Devon Theophile scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jared Demara, sank three 3-pointers, scored 14 and had eight rebounds.
St. Joe improved to 13-4.
St. Joseph 18 11 9 12 – 50
Westampton Tech 8 16 9 15 – 48
SJ-Cartagena 2, Rodriguez 3, Theophile 16, Prevard 9, Bowens 6, Demara 14
WT-Wade 6, Hunter 13, Owes 7, Carr 11, Murray 11
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today