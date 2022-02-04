 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 50, Westampton Tech 49
St. Joseph 50, Westampton Tech 49

The winning Wildcats bounced back from Thursday’s loss at rival Hammonton.

Devon Theophile scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jared Demara, sank three 3-pointers, scored 14 and had eight rebounds.

St. Joe improved to 13-4.

St. Joseph 18 11 9 12 – 50

Westampton Tech 8 16 9 15 – 48

SJ-Cartagena 2, Rodriguez 3, Theophile 16, Prevard 9, Bowens 6, Demara 14

WT-Wade 6, Hunter 13, Owes 7, Carr 11, Murray 11

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
