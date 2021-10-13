St. Joseph (5-2) at Kingsway Regional (3-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Both teams are 3-0 in the division. St. Joe is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Wildcats quarterback Ja’Son Prevard has thrown for 942 yards and 11 TDs. Senior linebacker Tallen Murray sparks the defense with 55 tackles, 17 for losses. Kingsway has won two straight.
