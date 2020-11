These rivals meet for the first time since 2013. Hammonton leads the series 28-23-1. St. Joe is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Hammonton is ranked No. 11. Senior running back/linebacker Ahmad Ross leads St. Joe. Chase Lomax leads the St. Joe offensive and defensive lines. Hammonton senior running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 713 yards and 11 TDs.