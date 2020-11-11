Game of the week
Who: St. Joseph (5-1) vs. Ocean City (5-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City
Why this game is important: This is a West Jersey Football League Pod B game. Ocean City is seeded second in the pod and St. Joe is seeded third. Friday’s winner will play next weekend against top-seeded Camden. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. St. Joe is ranked No. 6.
Key players:
St. Joseph: Ahmad Ross, RB/LB, 817 rushing yards; Cohl Mercado, RB, 350 rushing yards; Ethan Hunt, DL, nine tackles for losses; Chase Lomax, DL, eight tackles for losses; Jahquir Haley, Jr., DB, seven interceptions.
Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, nine TD passes and four rushing TDs; Jake Inserra, RB/LB, 30 tackles; Jake Schneider, WR/DB, 22 catches for 477 yards and five TDs; Brad Jamison, TE/LB, 25 tackles; Mike Rhodes, DL, three sacks.
