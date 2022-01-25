 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph 49, Cedar Creek 40
Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 14 for St. Joe. The Wildcats (10-3) have won three straight.

Cedar Creek 7 11 13 9 – 40

St. Joseph 11 12 13 13 - 49

CK- Anderson 3, Cook 10, Snyder 7, Burrell 4, Cruse 7, Nunez 4

SJ-Harvey-Williams 7, Bowens 5, Abdur-Rahim 6, DeMara 3, Rodriguez 14, Theophile 4, Prevard 9,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News