 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph 49, Burlington Township 41
0 Comments

St. Joseph 49, Burlington Township 41

  • 0

The Wildcats rallied in the second half ti win this matchup of Press Elite 11 teams. St. Joe (11-3) is ranked No. 10. Burlington Township (9-4) is ranked No. 9.

Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with 16. Arnaldo Rodriguez chipped in with 12.

St. Joseph 8 7 20 14 – 49

Burlington Township 13 13 9 6 – 41

SJ-Rodriguez 12, Theophile 4, Prevard 16, McGraw 4, Bowens 10, DeMara 3

BT-Williams 2, Poole 4, Crump 13, Lane 2, Dotson 14, Johnson 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News