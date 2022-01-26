St. Joseph 49, Burlington Township 41

The Wildcats rallied in the second half ti win this matchup of Press Elite 11 teams. St. Joe (11-3) is ranked No. 10. Burlington Township (9-4) is ranked No. 9.
Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with 16. Arnaldo Rodriguez chipped in with 12.
St. Joseph 8 7 20 14 – 49
Burlington Township 13 13 9 6 – 41
SJ-Rodriguez 12, Theophile 4, Prevard 16, McGraw 4, Bowens 10, DeMara 3
BT-Williams 2, Poole 4, Crump 13, Lane 2, Dotson 14, Johnson 6
