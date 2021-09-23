St. Joseph (2-2) at Eastern (2-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Joe is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Wildcats senior wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena has caught seven passes for 240 yards and three TDs. Middle linebacker Tallen Murray leads the St. Joe defense with 32 tackles and three sacks. Jordon Masino ran for 126 yards as Eastern beat Trenton 38-0 last week.
