 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph (2-2) at Eastern (2-1)
0 comments

St. Joseph (2-2) at Eastern (2-1)

St. Joseph (2-2) at Eastern (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Joe is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Wildcats senior wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena has caught seven passes for 240 yards and three TDs. Middle linebacker Tallen Murray leads the St. Joe defense with 32 tackles and three sacks. Jordon Masino ran for 126 yards as Eastern beat Trenton 38-0 last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News