St. Joseph (2-1) at St. Augustine (2-1)

The St. Augustine Prep and the St. Joseph Academy will both seek their first signature win of the season Friday night.

The two rivals kickoff at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine.

Some high school football games just mean more than others. Friday night is one of those contests for these parochial powers. They will judge their season in part by Friday night’s result.

The host Hermits (2-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11. They opened with a 34-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding of Maryland and then beat Notre Dame (51-21) and Williamstown (28-0).

St. Augustine running back Kanye Udoh has rushed for 490 yards and six TDs. Hermits defensive end Denis Jaquez has 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

St. Joe has sandwiched wins against Northeast of Philadelphia (31-18) and Cherokee (38-21) around a 35-24 loss to Holy Spirit.

Wildcats wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena has caught three TD passes and is averaging 37.7 yards per catch. St. Joe linebacker Tallen Murray has made seven tackles for losses.

St. Joe and St. Augustine last played in 2019 with the Hermits winning 28-12. St. Joe, however, leads the overall series 25-8.

