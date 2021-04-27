 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 13, Oakcrest 11
The Wildcats rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh for the win.

Brick Mercado was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Joe, and Jimmy Mantuano was 3 for 3 with a double and four walks. Ty Mercado pitched two innings for the win, and was 2 for 6 with two RBIs.

St. Joe improved to 4-1.

St. Joseph 141 110 5 – 13

Oakcrest 112 015 1 - 11

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
