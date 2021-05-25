St. Joseph 11, ACIT 0
Cohl Mercado was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Scott Digerolamo hit two doubles and knocked in two runs. Jimmy Mantuano struck out five in five shutout innings for the win.
The Wildcats improved to 16-5.
ACIT 000 00 – 0
St. Joseph 460 1x - 11
