St. Joseph 10 | Winslow Twp. 21 — 4Q

St. Joseph; 0 3 7 0—3

Winslow Twp.; 7 7 0 7—21

FIRST QUARTER

WT—Ejani Shakir 34 pass from James Wilson (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

WT—Cam Miller 17 pass from James Wilson (kick)

SJ—Trevin DelGozzo 30 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

SJ—James Mantuano 7 run (DelGozzo kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

WT—Jamil Peterson 4 run (kick)

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

