St. Joseph 10, Camden Catholic 4

Gage Ambruster went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Wildcats improved to 2-0. Ty Mercado and Ty Powell each knocked in two runs for St. Joe. Lucas Middleman allowed three hits and no runs in 4 2/3 innings for the win.
St. Joseph 320 104 0 – 10 11 2
Camden Catholic 004 000 0 - 4
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
