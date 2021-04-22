 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 10, Camden Catholic 4
Gage Ambruster went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Wildcats improved to 2-0. Ty Mercado and Ty Powell each knocked in two runs for St. Joe. Lucas Middleman allowed three hits and no runs in 4 2/3 innings for the win.

St. Joseph 320 104 0 – 10 11 2

Camden Catholic 004 000 0 - 4

