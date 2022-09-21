 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph (1-1) at Willingboro (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Joe was off last week after beating Holy Spirit 30-26 two weeks ago. Senior linebacker Richard Chandler sparks the St. Joe defense with 27 tackles and an interception returned for a TD. Willingboro quarterback Lamar Best has thrown for 386 yards and three TDs.

