 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph (1-1) at Millville (1-1)
0 comments

St. Joseph (1-1) at Millville (1-1)

Hammontonn FB

Hammonton's vs Millville's high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Oct 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

St. Joseph (1-1) at Millville (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday.

St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Millville is ranked No. 9 and comes off a 22-21 upset of St. Augustine Prep. Millville quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 420 yards and three TDs. Running back LeQuint Allen has caught eight passes for 97 yards. St. Joe senior/linebacker Ahmad Ross has rushed for 221 yards and made 15 tackles, seven of them for losses.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News