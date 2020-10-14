St. Joseph (1-1) at Millville (1-1)

St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Millville is ranked No. 9 and comes off a 22-21 upset of St. Augustine Prep. Millville quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 420 yards and three TDs. Running back LeQuint Allen has caught eight passes for 97 yards. St. Joe senior/linebacker Ahmad Ross has rushed for 221 yards and made 15 tackles, seven of them for losses.