St. Joseph (1-1) at Cherokee (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday

This game is one the week’s most intriguing as it matches a traditional small school non-public power against a traditional large school public power. St. Joe is ranked No. 8 The Elite 11. Wildcats quarterback Ja’son Prevard has thrown three TD passes. Senior linebacker Tallen Murray leads the St. Joe defense with six tackles for losses. Cherokee running back Brandon Boria rushed for 32 yards in a 35-0 win over Lenape last week.

