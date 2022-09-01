St. Joseph (0-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Joe, which finished 9-3 last season, hasn’t beaten St. Augustine since 2018. Lineman DeMarion McCoy and linebacker Richard Chandler spark the St. Joe defense. St. Augustine opened with a 41-7 loss to state power St. Peter’s Prep last Saturday. Junior quarterback Ryan Gambill threw for 194 yards and a TD. Junior wide receiver Matt Castle caught three passes for 88 yards.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
