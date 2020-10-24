 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joe wins third straight
0 comments

St. Joe wins third straight

St. Joseph Academy pulled away in the second half to beat Vineland 30-7. The winning Wildcats (3-1) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland dropped to 0-3.

Kevin Mayfield scored on runs of 54 and 1 yard early in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who led 9-7 at halftime.

St. Joseph 9 0 14 7 – 30

Vineland 0 7 0 0 – 7

FIRST QUARTER

SJ – Safety (ball snapped over punter’s head and out of end zone)

SJ – Melendez 23 run (DelGozzo kick)

SECOND QUARTER

VL – Kent 4 pass from Gandy

THIRD QUARTER

SJ – Mayfield 54 run (DelGozzo kick)

SJ – Mayfield 1 run (DelGozzo kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SJ – Ross 66 run (DelGozzo kick)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News