St. Joe wins third straight

St. Joseph Academy pulled away in the second half to beat Vineland 30-7. The winning Wildcats (3-1) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland dropped to 0-3.
Kevin Mayfield scored on runs of 54 and 1 yard early in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who led 9-7 at halftime.
St. Joseph 9 0 14 7 – 30
Vineland 0 7 0 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
SJ – Safety (ball snapped over punter’s head and out of end zone)
SJ – Melendez 23 run (DelGozzo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
VL – Kent 4 pass from Gandy
THIRD QUARTER
SJ – Mayfield 54 run (DelGozzo kick)
SJ – Mayfield 1 run (DelGozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ – Ross 66 run (DelGozzo kick)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!