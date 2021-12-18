 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
St. Joe wins season opener
0 comments

St. Joe wins season opener

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15 points as St. Joseph rolled to a 77-34 season-opening win over Atlantic City.

The Wildcats (1-0) are ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11.

Rodriguez sank 7 of 12 shots.Ian Harvey-Willaims scored 13 and had six steals for St. Joe. Wildcats forward Ja’son Prevard grabbed seven rebounds and Majid Abdur-Rahim scored 14.

St. Joseph 26 21 17 13 – 77

Atlantic City 6 8 4 16 – 34

SJ- Harvey-Williams 13, Prevard 7, DeMara 7, Rodriguez 15, Solomon 2, Caragena 7, Bowens 6, Abdur-Rahim 14, Umosella 2, McGraw 2, Hopson 2.

AC- Jai Pridgen-Hill 6, Jac Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner, 4, Culmone 8, Holmes 6, Kanu 2,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News