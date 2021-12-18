St. Joe wins season opener

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15 points as St. Joseph rolled to a 77-34 season-opening win over Atlantic City.
The Wildcats (1-0) are ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11.
Rodriguez sank 7 of 12 shots.Ian Harvey-Willaims scored 13 and had six steals for St. Joe. Wildcats forward Ja’son Prevard grabbed seven rebounds and Majid Abdur-Rahim scored 14.
St. Joseph 26 21 17 13 – 77
Atlantic City 6 8 4 16 – 34
SJ- Harvey-Williams 13, Prevard 7, DeMara 7, Rodriguez 15, Solomon 2, Caragena 7, Bowens 6, Abdur-Rahim 14, Umosella 2, McGraw 2, Hopson 2.
AC- Jai Pridgen-Hill 6, Jac Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner, 4, Culmone 8, Holmes 6, Kanu 2,
