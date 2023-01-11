 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe wins fifth straight

After a slow start to the season, the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball tea is finding its form.

The Wildcats beat Egg Harbor Township 77-56 Wednesday. St. Joe (7-4) has won five straight and seven of its last eight games. EHT (9-3) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 25 for St. Joe. Devon Thephile scored 22 and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Wildcats. Shamar Cox added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for St. Joe.

EHT 16 13 11 16 - 56

St. Joseph 10 20 21 26 - 77

EHT-Wilkins 11, Elliot 4, Germann 19, Rando 12, JN Reyes 6, JM Reyes 2

SJ-Theophile 25, Rodriguez 25, DeMara 9, Cox 13,

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
