St. Joe softball 6, Cedar Creek 4

Ava Fisher excelled on the mound and at the plate for St. Joe as the Wildcats beat Cedar Creek, which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, in nine innings.
She went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Fisher went the distance and struck out 14 for the win.
Isabella Davis, Xelynn Rodriguez and Abby Willis also knocked in runs for St. Joe, which improved to 7-5.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
