St. Joe looks to continue winning tradition

The St. Joseph Academy football team is taking it slow.

“We’re just taking it one step at a time, not even one game at a time,” Wildcats coach Paul Sacco said, “because of a lot of new faces.”

Several players who played key roles for St. Joe the past three seasons have graduated. But the Wildcats still have the talent and tradition to contend for a state championship.

“Our numbers are low,” Sacco said. “We have a lot of guys battling for positions.”

One of the familiar names returning is running back and defensive back Cohl Mercado, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior who ran for 619 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Mercado also averaged 18.8 yards per catch and intercepted two passes.

“He does a lot of good things,” Sacco said. “He has good hands. He has great speed. He’s not the biggest kid out there, but if he gets by you, you’re going to have tough time catching him.”

Ja’son Prevard and Jim Mantuano began preseason camp competing for the quarterback spot. Prevard quarterbacked the final two games of last season, completing 16 of 27 passes for 363 yards. He can also play wide receiver, while Mantuano can also play running back.