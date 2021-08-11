St. Joe looks to continue winning tradition

The St. Joseph Academy football team is taking it slow.
“We’re just taking it one step at a time, not even one game at a time,” Wildcats coach Paul Sacco said, “because of a lot of new faces.”
Several players who played key roles for St. Joe the past three seasons have graduated. But the Wildcats still have the talent and tradition to contend for a state championship.
“Our numbers are low,” Sacco said. “We have a lot of guys battling for positions.”
One of the familiar names returning is running back and defensive back Cohl Mercado, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior who ran for 619 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Mercado also averaged 18.8 yards per catch and intercepted two passes.
“He does a lot of good things,” Sacco said. “He has good hands. He has great speed. He’s not the biggest kid out there, but if he gets by you, you’re going to have tough time catching him.”
Ja’son Prevard and Jim Mantuano began preseason camp competing for the quarterback spot. Prevard quarterbacked the final two games of last season, completing 16 of 27 passes for 363 yards. He can also play wide receiver, while Mantuano can also play running back.
Kevin Mayfield, a 5-9, 205-pound senior, takes over fulltime at fullback. He carried 53 times for 346 yards and eight TDs last season.
“I think he’s one of those old-fashion St. Joe fullbacks,” Sacco said. “He has short squatty body. He’s probably the strongest kid in the weight room by far, great lower body strength.”
The Wildcats should also get a boost at wide receiver from senior Jahmeer Cartagena, a transfer from Atlantic City.
Saco said the strength of the Wildcats should be the offensive and defensive lines. Seniors Bryan Butkus (6-2, 290) and P.J. Williams (6-2, 255) return on the offensive line. Williams also leads the defensive line. He made 28 tackles, four for losses last season.
Luciano Mazzeo, Myles Solomon, Tyler Habersham, DeMarion McCoy and Jaedin Manning are all promising linemen.
St. Joe must rebuild its linebacking unit. Mantuano should lead that group.
Another strength for the Wildcats is the secondary where senior Jahqir Haley, who intercepted 10 passes last season, returns. Prevard, who intercepted three passes last season, is also a defensive backfield standout.
The Wildcats have won 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993.
What does this group have to do to reach that level?
“Honestly, we need to improve our leadership and improve our focus,” Sacco said. “You just don’t roll the balls out. This group needs to focus better, and our leaders need to step up.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com