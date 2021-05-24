 Skip to main content
St. Joe improves to 15-5
St. Joseph 9, Timber Creek 6

St. Joseph 9, Timber Creek 6

Cohl Mercado and Brock Mercado each had three hits and scored two runs. Ty Mercado knocked in two runs.

St. Joe improved to 15-5.

Timber Creek 113 010 0 – 6

St. Joseph 421 101 0 - 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
