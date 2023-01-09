 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe downs Wildwood Catholic

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored his 1,000th career as the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team beat Wildwood Catholic 88-54 Monday night.

Rodriguez finished with 22. The senior guard now has 1,008 career points. Devon Theophile scored 30 and grabbed 18 rebounds for St. Joe. Freshman guard Will Spross had 10 for the Wildcats.

Justin Harper scored 23 for Wildwood Catholic

WC-Bean 10, Harper 23, Walker 10, Weaver 4, Edwardi 2, Vodges 3

SJ-Rodriguez 22, Theophile 30, Cox 6, DeMara 5, Spross 10, Umosella 3, Hapson 6, Smith 2, Asmere 3

