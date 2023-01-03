St. Joe downs Middle Township

Arnaldo Rodriguez sank six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team to a 63-55 win over Middle Township on Tuesday night.
Devon Theophile scored 14 and grabbed 20 rebounds for the winning Wildcats, while Shamar Cox had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. St. Joe improved to 4-4.
Bubba McNeil led Middle (3-3) with 15.
Middle Township 12 22 2 19 - 55
St. Joseph 11 17 16 19 - 63
MT - J. McNeill 8, B. McNeil 15, Trombetto 11, Mode 7, Basquine 11, Howell 4
SJ- Rodriguez 30, Theophile 14, Cox 9, Spross 2, Hopson 1, Smith 7