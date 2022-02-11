St. Joe 79, Lower Cape May 43
Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with a triple double – 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Devon Theophile scored 16 and grabbed 18 rebounds for St. Joe. Archie Lawler led Lower with 23.
Lower Cape May 12 9 11 11 – 43
St. Joseph 20 23 13 23 - 79
LCM-Lawler 23, Bey 9, Bonner 3, Cronin 6, Wright 2
SJ-Demara 14, Prevard 13, Bowens 9, Rodriguez 11, Theophile 16, Solomon 2, Cartagena 2, Abdur-Rahim 5, McGraw 4, Harvey 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today