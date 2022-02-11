 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe 79, Lower Cape May 43

Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with a triple double – 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Devon Theophile scored 16 and grabbed 18 rebounds for St. Joe. Archie Lawler led Lower with 23.

Lower Cape May 12 9 11 11 – 43

St. Joseph 20 23 13 23 - 79

LCM-Lawler 23, Bey 9, Bonner 3, Cronin 6, Wright 2

SJ-Demara 14, Prevard 13, Bowens 9, Rodriguez 11, Theophile 16, Solomon 2, Cartagena 2, Abdur-Rahim 5, McGraw 4, Harvey 2

