St. Joe 62, Mainland 33

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 16 for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0. Ja’son Prevard added 12 for the winners.
Mainland Regional 6 9 9 9 – 33
St. Joseph 12 11 18 21 - 62
ML-Rodgers 6, Cook 8, Travagline 4, Lapoint 1, Lowenstein 2, Meade 2, Osunniyi 8
SJ-Prevard 12, Bowens 5, Rodriguez 16, DeMora 7, Soloman 4, Abdur-Rahim 10, McGraw 8, Harvey 2
