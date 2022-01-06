 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe 62, Mainland 33
St. Joe 62, Mainland 33

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 16 for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0. Ja’son Prevard added 12 for the winners.

Mainland Regional 6 9 9 9 – 33

St. Joseph 12 11 18 21 - 62

ML-Rodgers 6, Cook 8, Travagline 4, Lapoint 1, Lowenstein 2, Meade 2, Osunniyi 8

SJ-Prevard 12, Bowens 5, Rodriguez 16, DeMora 7, Soloman 4, Abdur-Rahim 10, McGraw 8, Harvey 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
