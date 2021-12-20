 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
St. Joe 61, Cedar Creek 45
0 comments

St. Joe 61, Cedar Creek 45

Arnaldo Rodriguez led St. Joe with 24 points. Ja’son Prevard added 16 for the winners, who improved to 2-0.

Cedar Creek 10 11 15 9 - 45

St. Joseph 14 19 14 16 – 61

CK- Anderson 8, Snyder 9, Marano 2, Cruse 11, Nunez 6

SJ-DeMara 8, Prevard 16, Solomon 2, Rodriguez 24, Abdur-Rahim 9, Haney 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News