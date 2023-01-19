 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe 60, Holy Spirit 57

Devon Theophile scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Will Spross clinched the victory with a steal and two foul shots.

St. Joseph 19 10 21 11 - 60

Holy Spirit 16 14 18 9 - 57

SJ - Spross 5, DeMara 1, Rodriguez 12, Theophile 17, Umosella 10, Cox 5, Smith 7, Hobson 4

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
