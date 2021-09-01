St. Joe (1-0) at Holy Spirit (0-1)

The Holy Spirit High School and St. Joseph Academy football teams renew their rivalry Friday night.

The teams kickoff at 6 p.m. at Holy Spirt. The Spartans (0-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joseph Academy (1-0) is ranked No. 3.

The two schools refer to this game as “The Holy War.” Both are perennial powers. Spirit and St. Joe compete to attract many of the same students to their programs. The winner of Friday’s game gets bragging rights when speaking to prospective students.

The rivalry began in 2000. St. Joe leads the series 15-8, but Holy Spirit has won two straight, including an 18-6 win over St. Joe in last year’s season opener.

Spirit opened this season with a 28-7 loss to national power DeMatha Catholic of Maryland. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen threw for 177 yards and ran for a score in the loss.

St. Joe opened last week with a 31-18 win over Northeast of Philadelphia. St. Joe linebackers Tallen Murray and defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy each made three tackles for losses in the win.

